Mississippi River predicted to crest Saturday

The latest Mississippi River crest forecast is 39.2 feet at midnight Saturday at Melvin Price Locks and Dam, and the river is expected to stay near that level until it begins slowly falling Sunday afternoon.

The stage was 38.76 feet Friday morning, 17.76 feet above flood stage. The historic crest for Alton is 42.72 feet on Aug. 1, 1993. The second-highest historic crest was 36.9 feet on June 18, 1844, a mark already surpassed by this year's flood.

The National Weather Service's website predicts less than an inch of rain over the next seven days in the St. Louis region. The forecast upstream on the Mississippi River also shows minimal precipitation.

What's considered major flooding — a stage above 34 feet — is expected to last through at least June 14.

