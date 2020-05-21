Mobile COVID-19 testing to start next week in Madison County

Officials announced Madison County will roll out mobile COVID-19 testing starting next week.

“We will be setting up mobile testing sites as early as next week,” Director of Public Health Toni Corona said.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced during the County Board meeting that the county had been working on a plan this past week to increase the availability of testing for the underserved, low-income and minority communities.

He said County Board member Ray Wesley of Godfrey, who chairs the Health Department Committee, and Corona worked together with SIHF Healthcare, SIU School of Medicine and Lewis and Clark Community College to bring the program forward.

“We received confirmation (Wednesday) afternoon that the mobile COVID-19 testing unit can travel to underserved areas in the county, and do drive-through or walk-up testing,” Prenzler said.

Wesley said he’s ecstatic about the program.

“We need to do all we can to support such a program, as it will help those who are underserved,” he said.

Corona said that SIHF is set to start in Alton next week. She said that in the near future the testing would expand into other communities such as Madison, Venice and Collinsville.

Prenzler said Dr. Jerry Kruse, dean of the SIU School of Medicine, offered to train staff and volunteers for the mobile testing unit and LCCC offered to lend its mobile health unit.

“I think this is truly a win-win for our county,” Prenzler said.

Wesley thanked Ed Hightower, vice chair of SIU Board of Trustees, for helping to facilitate a meeting between the school of medicine and Corona.

Board members Gussie Glasper of Venice, Michael “Doc” Holliday of Alton and Victor Valentine of Edwardsville also gave input in helping secure locations in the underserved, low-income and minority communities.

“I am thankful to all those involved, as it’s much needed and much appreciated,” Glasper said.

Prenzler said he’s appreciative for the work done by Wesley and Corona as well as Kruse, LCCC Trustee Kevin Rust and LCCC Interim President Dr. Lori Artis.

“It’s been a truly collaborative effort and I’m excited to see this rolled out,” Prenzler said.

Corona said she is happy with the partnerships.

“Working with these agencies and what we’ve identified is that we still have a problem in communities where people don’t have transportation or are medically underserved,” Corona said.

She said getting testing to those special areas within the county’s population is a good thing. She said the health department would also be evaluating items and associated costs and hopes to use minimal resources for the program.

“We will be doing our best to be responsible and resourceful,” she said. “As we start to open up and people are moving around, this program will allow us to target areas for testing.”

