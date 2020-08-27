The Illinois Secretary of State mobile driver’s service facility that was scheduled to be at the Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. HAS BEEN CANCELED.
