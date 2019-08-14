The Illinois Secretary of State mobile driver’s service program will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road.
For more information, call (618) 466-3381.
