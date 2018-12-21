Money in the bank

× Expand Theo Tate Construction is underway for a new Dollar General store at 3884 Fosterburg Road.

ALTON -- There will be a new Dollar General store in the Riverbend in 2019.

Plans have been made to construct a new store at 3884 Fosterburg Rd., north of the Illinois 255 interchange near the intersection with Drexelius Rd. The project has been approved by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals.

The 9,100 square foot store is tentatively scheduled to open sometime in the spring. It will be located across the street from Stutz Excavating.

"When choosing store locations, meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority," Dollar General public relations manager Mary Kathryn Colbert said in a statement. "The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice. We know convenience is a major factor in our customers' shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three to five mile radius, or 10 minute drive. We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration."

Pat Boehler, S. Robert Elkan and Dan Elkan are the owners of the new store. They're part of Glenwood Equities, LLC in Chesterfield, Mo.

"We're very happy to bring a Dollar General to that area," Boehler said. "I think it will be a good store because I think there are plenty of people who are needing something in that area. It will be benefit them. Going to and from work, they'll pass it and stop. It's going to be a nice building."

A year ago, plans of building the store on Fosterburg Road were denied by the Madison County Board by a 16-12 vote.

"This one started with actually a zoning hearing on the property to the north of the property that's actually going to be built on," said Andi Yancey, county planning coordinator. "That property is zone residential, so when they were going to build on that property they had a zoning hearing earlier this year. At the zoning hearing, there was a lot of public opposition. The request to rezone that property from residential to commercial was denied."

Yancey said the owners' request to build the store was approved after they decided to purchase the property to the south, which was already zone commercial.

"They have the rights to put it there with no special zoning permission needed and they applied in November for that building permit," she said. "The permit is good for one year. However, I don't think they plan to take the whole year to build it. They move pretty quick."

There are 10 Dollar General stores in the Riverbend. The newest location at 2901 Homer Adams Parkway was open on May 13, 2017.

Boehler said it takes at least six months to get a new store approved by Dollar General.

“Dollar General gives you an area they want to be at and there's a target area,” the co-owner said. “You go out and look for the property in that target area. You put the property under contract and you go through along the diligence period. Then we close on the property. It's quite a process.”