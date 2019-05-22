More major flooding forecast for Mississippi River

× Expand photo by National Weather Service Riverfront Park on June 21, 2008, at an Alton tailwater stage of 31.6 feet

The latest forecast for the Mississippi River at Melvin Price Locks and Dam shows river levels will exceed major flooding this weekend.

The National Weather Service forecasts the river to crest at 35.2 feet early Monday morning. The stage was 29.7 feet Wednesday morning, about 8 feet above flood stage. The historic crest for Alton is 42.72 feet on Aug. 1, 1993.

The most recent crest was 34.73 feet on May 6.

“Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted,” according to a weather service flood statement. “The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow-up statements as conditions or forecasts change.”

Major flooding also is predicted for the Illinois and Missouri rivers.

A chance for thunderstorms will continue from Thursday night through Monday.

