Morgan Bemis named P.E.O. Star Scholar

× Expand photo by L. Allen Klope Morgan Bemis (center) receives the P.E.O. International STAR Scholarship from P.E.O. Chapter IL Past President Barbara Hoelscher (left) and Chapter President Sandy Lauschke at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey.

Morgan Bemis of Alton has been named a STAR Scholar by the International Chapter of P.E.O. Nominated by local P.E.O. Chapter IL, Bemis was among more than 2,000 candidates in the United States and Canada and was selected to receive the prestigious award based on excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success. The recognition includes a $2,500 college scholarship.

A 2018 Alton High School honors graduate, Bemis is attending Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill., majoring in environmental studies with a minor in Spanish. She is the daughter of Kristin and Ryan Bemis of Alton.

Chapter IL President Sandy Lauschke and Past President Barbara Hoelscher presented the award to Bemis at her home church, Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey, as she was leaving for Monmouth.

P.E.O. is an international philanthropic and educational organization dedicated to advanced education opportunities for women. Founded in 1869, the group comprises more than 6,000 local chapters and has provided more than $304 million in financial assistance to qualified recipients.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter