Moro pharmacy student earns national scholarship at SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy second-year student Brett Norvell of Moro has received the Pharmacists Mutual Community Pharmacy Scholarship from the American Pharmacists Association Foundation.

The scholarship honors student pharmacists who have demonstrated academic excellence and a commitment to advancing the future of community pharmacy.

“The Pharmacists Mutual Community Pharmacy Scholarship will help support my future personal or professional goals by alleviating some of my tuition costs,” Norvell said. “This serves as additional confirmation that I am heading in the right path with my career. It provides extra motivation for me to continue to work hard in school and in the community, by becoming the best resource I can to those around me.”

Norvell serves as president-elect for the pharmacy school’s association chapter and as missions promoter for the school’s Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International chapter. He works as a community pharmacy technician at Walgreens and a hospital pharmacy technician at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In her recommendation letter, Interim Associate Dean Jessica Kerr expressed her confidence in Norvell’s “abilities to serve as an outstanding role model and a natural leader.

“From our discussions in and out of the classroom, it is evident that he is a man of service,” Kerr said. “His goal when starting college was to immerse himself in as many populations as possible. I highly support Brett as a well-rounded, forward-thinking, intelligent, yet humble individual.”

Following graduation, Norvell plans to complete a two-year pediatric residency. He aspires to work in a setting where he can be of service to a diverse patient population.

