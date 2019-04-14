Motorcyclist killed in Wood River crash

× Expand crash

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Friday night in Wood River.

The Madison County Coroner's Office on Saturday identified the victim as William Morales, 28, of Wood River. He was pronounced dead Friday at the Emergency Department of Alton Memorial Hospital after what the Coroner's Office described as heroic life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The Wood River Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Illinois 143 at Second Street. According to a department Facebook post, Morales' motorcycle collided with a car driven by a woman. She and her passenger were unhurt.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated Morales died as a result of blunt trauma to the torso. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wood River Police Department, Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Division and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter