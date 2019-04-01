Music for mustangs: Trivia night to assist horse rescue organization

× Expand AdVantage file photo Shiloh rises from basking in the sun in 2015.

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, in partnership with Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton, is planning Music Trivia Blast at 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, in the hotel ballroom.

Big Papa “G” and BPG Entertainment will emcee the event with musical genres from the ‘60s to the present. Tickets are $15 each for tables of 10 players. Tickets and table registration are available at Best Western Premier Hotel, 3559 College Ave., or at (618) 462-1220.

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary’s website offers ticket and table registration options. For more information, call Kathy at (618) 616-8875.

Dressing in the time of a favorite music period or representing special period characters adds to the fun.

Favorite comfort food and snacks may be brought in or convenient menu services will be available. There will be a cash bar and special drink of the night.

Sponsor opportunities offer recognition and benefits that last long after the event, including online publicity for the company’s logo.

Round sponsors at $100 each enjoy Big Papa “G” recognition throughout sponsored rounds, with logos on the big screens. Prizes, a live auction, music games, and more will fill the evening.

Proceeds support the organization’s wild mustang horse and burro rescue mission and expand public education programs with new projects for seniors and veterans.

Successful animal rescues are not possible without public support and help from generous community business leaders, donating and sponsoring programs, projects and fundraising efforts. Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is totally funded by donations and a volunteer workforce. It receives no federal program funds or regular group allocations. No salaries are paid and the organization has a 100 percent adoption record for placement of rescued mustangs and burros. The organization has a five-star gold rating for preferred nonprofit giving.

Donations and gifts to the sanctuary are fully tax-deductible, in accordance with IRS rules.

