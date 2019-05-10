Musician finds fertile scene

× Expand photo courtesy of Marshall Ingrassia Marshall Ingrassia of Alton poses for a photo with his fiancée, Sasha Bassett. Ingrassia has a passion for music and began the annual Happy Trails Music & Arts Gathering.

Alton resident Marshall Ingrassia developed a passion for music at an early age.

“My parents started me out very young,” he said. “I had a guitar by age five, a drum set at seven and a bass at eight. My dad plays guitar and drums and he showed me how to use the instruments. I took it from there.”

Throughout his life, Ingrassia has performed with multiple bands at a variety of venues and draws from many sources for musical inspiration.

“I am inspired by several different solo artists and bands for many different reasons,” he said. “To name a few: Jerry Garcia for paving the ground for a new genre of music that would take over the world, like a psychedelic tsunami; Robert Hunter for putting beautiful words to Garcia’s music; Thom Yorke for his musical genius and words that can make you feel more real than air and water, and Oteil Burbridge for his bass playing. He is the master of holding down the pocket while constantly moving his hands.”

When Ingrassia moved to Alton from Granite City in 2017, he instantly fell in love with the community’s music scene.

“I think Alton has a beautiful and thriving music scene that adds a lot of spice to the metro St. Louis music scene,” he said. “For those of you that are not in Alton and do not know, keep your eyes and ears open. Alton is popping all year around.”

Ingrassia also loves to attend music festivals and one day hoped to start his own. That dream turned into a reality last year when he began the Happy Trails Music & Arts Gathering, where attendees can expect a full day of art, music and food from local vendors, performers and restaurants.

Community support and response to the event was positive last year, but according to Ingrassia, this year’s event was an even bigger success.

“We doubled the amount of people that came, added a second stage, and had a bigger sound and lighting system provided by Don Lanier,” he said. “The community of Alton is so beautiful, and so many people want to come out to support this.”

Ingrassia was inspired to host a festival after attending many Schwagstock events, Bonnaroo and other music festivals.

All proceeds from Happy Trails were given to the Oasis Women’s Center, and Ingrassia plans to help them out in the foreseeable future. This year, the festival raised about $2,000 for the center.

“I really appreciate the work they do for the women and their families in our community and surrounding areas,” he said. “I will do what I can to help them out.”

Ingrassia said Happy Trails is beneficial to the Alton community.

“Happy Trails was inspired by the sense of community and support in the music scene here in Alton, and this event was meant to bring music, art, local handcrafted goods and people together, all while raising money for a good cause,” he said. “I planned the event in January for a few reasons, but the number one reason is to give people something to do and look forward to in the cold of winter.”

Plans and developments are underway for Happy Trails 2020. The festival has become a labor of love for Ingrassia.

“I enjoy late nights on the couch with a pen and paper, writing down different aspects of the show,” he said. “I enjoy hand-picking the music lineup and vendors. I enjoy setting up the day before and breaking down the day after. I enjoy all the smiling faces during the event. I enjoy bringing music and community together. I enjoy everything that is Happy Trails Music & Arts Gathering.”

Outside of Happy Trails, Ingrassia is involved with some other projects. His band of 10 years, Grand House, plays shows here and there, and he recently started playing bass for a local band called Typsy Gypsy.

However, his biggest and most important project is planning a wedding with his future wife, Sasha Bassett.

“I asked Sasha’s hand in marriage this past August, and we will be married in September right here in Alton,” he said. “Planning a wedding is a lot different than planning a festival, but I enjoy our nights together going over different ideas and putting the guest list together and planning the reception. I am very blessed to have her love and support, and I look forward to a long, happy life with her.”

