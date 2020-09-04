NAACP Alton Branch announces meetings to elect officers

The NAACP Alton Branch announced general membership meetings for the purpose of election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee.

There will be an election of the Nominating Committee (between 5-15 members) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Alton Acres, 3116 Acorn. All members whose memberships are current as of 30 days prior to the meeting date may be elected to the Nominating Committee (not more than two being officers of the unit).

There will be a report of the Nominating Committee receipt of Nominations by Petition and election of the Election Supervisory Committee at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Alton Acres. All members whose memberships have remained continuous throughout the election process, and who live and/or work within the unit’s jurisdiction, may be nominated for office or as an at-large member of the Executive Committee. ln order to sign a nominating petition, or be elected to the Election Supervisory Committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting.

The election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Alton Acres. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. To vote in a branch election, one must be a member of good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.

Should a run-off election be necessary, that election shall occur not less than 10 days after the original election on the following date, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 3115 Acorn in Alton.

