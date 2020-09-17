NAMI Southwestern Illinois to host virtual wellness event

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwestern Illinois will host a virtual wellness event during Mental Illness Awareness Week, Oct. 4-11.

The event, Give 3:30, will allow participants to complete a wellness activity of their choice for 30 minutes. Participants are encouraged to utilize a self-care activity for the event, such as running, walking, dancing, gardening, meditating, reading, painting, and others.

“Normally, our committee would be gearing up for our Run/Walk Annual Event, but this year we needed to keep people safe and plan something different,” said Katie Venvertloh, run/walk committee chair for NAMI Southwestern Illinois.

Participants must complete the activity of their choice during the week of Oct. 4-11, and they can post their progress on the NAMI SWI Facebook event page or on Twitter using the hashtag #GIVE330.

“During Mental Illness Awareness Week, we will be sharing information, providing entertainment, giving talks, sharing pictures and more on our social media platforms,” said Kris Gamm-Smith, executive director of NAMI Southwestern Illinois.

Participants can register at www.runsignup.com/GIVE330 and the cost to participate is $30. Scholarships will be available for the event. If you are in need of a scholarship or have any questions, contact the event coordinator at runwalk@namiswi.org.

For more information, visit facebook.com/NAMISouthwesternIllinois.