National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day deemed a success

× Expand County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler meets one of the dogs at the adoption event.

Officials deemed the National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day earlier this week in the Madison County Administration Building a success.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler praised the Tuesday event. He said that Animal Care and Control works hard to prevent the deaths of animals brought into the county facility by finding rescues to take them in and adopt them out.

“Without the rescues’ assistance, we wouldn’t be able to save the lives of as many animals as we do,” Prenzler said.

Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder said her mission since she came to work for the county in 2018 was to reduce euthanasia rates. She said she couldn’t do that without assistance from the rescue groups.

“We couldn’t do what we do without them,” Conder said. “It’s a collaborative effort all around.”

The county wanted to recognize the two rescue groups that pull the majority of its cats and dogs from the shelter by hosting the adoption event at the county. Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) and Partners for Pets each brought adoptable animals.

County employees along with the general public stopped to visit with the three puppies, kitten and adult cat brought by the rescues. By the end of the event, all three puppies had found their “fur-ever” home.

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is a day to recognize pets in need of a home and remind the community that this is an opportunity to save a life.

Animal Control also held a raffle for baskets and gift cards and gave out snacks and dog treats. SNIP Alliance also attended the event and presented information about spay and neutering pets — the first line of defense against pet overpopulation.

Prenzler commended Conder’s hard work.

“She works hard to find rescues to take in the animals that are brought into us and at the same time is saving lives,” he said.

The number of animals saved at the county’s shelter in 2016 was 39 percent for cats and 67 percent for dogs. In 2017, it went to 80 percent for dogs, 61 percent for cats; and in 2018 the save rate was 92 percent for dogs and 93 percent for cats.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter