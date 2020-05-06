National Day of Prayer changed to virtual gathering

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials will observe the National Day of Prayer on Thursday in Madison County online.

“Now more than ever, it’s a time for our citizens to gather and pray for our nation,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “Some of us will join together and are inviting the public to watch.”

The observance, which takes place each year on the first Thursday in May, has traditionally happened on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse.

Elected officials will join Prenzler and the Rev. Danny Holliday of Victory Baptist Church in Alton for a special non-denominational ceremony the public can watch at noon on Twitch.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants will adhere to social distancing guidelines during the observance.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

“In this time of economic uncertainty and political divisiveness, we’re encouraging everyone to lift the county and nation in prayer,” Prenzler said.