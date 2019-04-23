National drug disposal day is this weekend

Drug Free

Programs and Services for Older Persons, local law enforcement and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will team up to help Madison and St. Clair counties address the public safety and health issue of prescription drug abuse.

To help curb the abuse of unused prescription pills or patches that can lead to overdose deaths, any expired, unused or unwanted prescription pills or patches can be dropped off for safe disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the following locations:

Madison County

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Madison County Administration Building Parking Lot

Edwardsville Police Department Front/Main Lobby

East Alton Police Department

Hamel Police Department

St. Clair County

St. Clair County Sheriff Department

St. Clair County State’s Attorney at St Clair Courthouse

Swansea Police Department at Swansea Walgreens

Fairview Heights Police Department at St. Clair Square

Fairview Heights Police Station

O’Fallon Public Safety Building

New Athens Police Department

Liquids, needles or sharps will not be accepted.

Last fall nearly 460 tons of prescription drugs were turned in at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA. Overall, in its 16 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in almost 11 million pounds — nearly 5,500 tons — of prescription drugs.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses from these drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information, visit DEATakeBack.com or call Southwestern Illinois College at (618) 234-4410.

