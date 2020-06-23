National Great Rivers Museum will reopen July 1

Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the National Great Rivers Museum will reopen beginning Wednesday, July 1.

Health and safety standards at the museum are a priority and will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as those from other regional and state public health authorities.

Tours will be limited to the back promenade starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Visitors should maintain physical spacing, follow signage and floor marker directions and museum staff direction. The maximum allowable occupancy under the state of Illinois Phase 4 COVID-19 guidance is 50 visitors at any given time. Occupancy numbers will be tracked as visitors enter and/or leave the facility. The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week.

The National Great Rivers Museum is adjacent to River Heritage Parkway (Illinois 143) at 2 Lock & Dam Way in East Alton, next to Melvin Price Locks & Dam.

For more information, visit www.mtrf.org or www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.

