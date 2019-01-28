Never too old for wellness

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Senior Services Plus Wellness Center Director Jake Shaw (in long-sleeved black shirt) is joined by trainers Aaron Elliott (blue shirt) and Amanda Luedke in demonstrating some of the newly purchased and installed equipment at the new facility.

As Senior Services Plus continues to rise up and meet the needs of an ever-growing senior community, its latest “jewel in the crown” is the new Wellness Center at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

With a soft opening on Jan. 28, the center will officially open its doors to the public with a grand opening Monday, Feb. 4.

The facility’s grand debut takes place from noon to 7 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. There will be giveaways and refreshments, with opportunities for tours and demonstrations as well.

At roughly 10,000 square feet, the new space is twice the size of the former facility, allowing for a significant expansion to the center’s previous offerings. It not only was designed with seniors in mind, but for anyone 16 and older.

It features a 6,400-square-foot gymnasium with an indoor walking track and a 2,200-square-foot exercise room that will also host 55 types of fitness classes. More new features include a suspension system and new circuit equipment. Hours have been expanded, as has parking.

“Everything we do here is evidence-based,” said Jake Shaw, who has served as Senior Services Plus wellness director for five years. “We design our offerings on a basis of scientific method. That is what sets us apart from the big box or commercial gyms out there. We don’t just focus on the physical effects of aging; we focus on the whole being. That guiding principle was at the heart of this new facility’s design.

“Another unique thing about our Wellness Center is that when you come here, everyone knows you; they know your name,” he added. “And if we don’t see you for a while, we notice. We check in to make sure everything is OK with you. Senior Services Plus is a place where you can meet up with friends, socialize, learn, grab something to eat and drink, and get your exercise.”

“Our focus has always been on providing affordable wellness to the community,” Executive Director Jonathan Becker said. “For 11 years now, we have been striving to meet this region’s ever-growing need. Experience has proven that wellness is a key component of aging successfully. Being healthy is totally important for your life at every age, however, and that’s why we offer our Wellness Center membership to anyone age 16 and older.”

“We have people coming here from 16 on up to age 97 to work with our personal trainers,” Shaw added. “Our staff have advanced degrees in exercise science and sports medicine, all from accredited programs. We take what we are doing here seriously.”

“And we’re the only one in an 18-mile radius to offer what we have,” Becker said. “There are not any other projects like this in Madison County, doing what we’re doing.”

The facility offers both personal training and classes as a part of its wellness center memberships.

“The socialization aspect is a very important component of what we are doing for seniors,” Becker added. “It’s not good when you, as a senior, don’t get out of the house and the television becomes your best friend. We offer something here for every level of health and fitness.”

Classes and training offered through the Wellness Center are diverse, and include programming such as range of motion, yoga and tai chi, meditation and their popular Rock Steady boxing program.

“We are all about aging well,” Becker said.

The center also has a scholarship program available for ages 60 and up who would like to join but are financially limited. “We expect to award about 100 scholarships in the upcoming year,” Becker said.

Becker projected the facility’s final price tag will come in at about $2.1 million.

“The community outpouring was phenomenal, and we can’t thank everyone enough,” he said. “IMPACT Strategies, EWR/Farnsworth, Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab Inc. — they have all been incredible to work with. We also want to recognize every donor that helped at every level, and major donors including Simmons Hanly Conroy, the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Argosy Casino Alton, Liberty Bank and Ameren Illinois. And of course, our staff and board members — we wouldn’t be at this point without them.

“Over $2.6 million was raised; therefore, we are considering adding a small aquatic feature at some point, perhaps as a part of Phase 2,” Becker added.

“The feedback we have already received has been nothing short of positive,” Shaw said. “Our members were already really happy to be here, and now they are even more excited about being a part of this. We were at roughly 1,400 members before the new facility construction. We expect that number to jump to at least 3,000, or maybe even as much as 5,000 or 6,000.”

Wellness Center hours are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; on Fridays, closing is an hour earlier at 9 p.m. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, call (618) 465-3298 or visit the Senior Services Plus website.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske This is some of the state-of-the-art equipment at the facility.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske This is some of the state-of-the-art equipment at the facility. The red lanes along the perimeter are that of the new indoor walking track.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske This exterior view of the new Senior Services Plus Wellness Center facility in Alton was captured during the snowfall Jan. 26.