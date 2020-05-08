New board member joins YWCA of Alton

Crochrell

YWCA of Alton is welcoming Yolanda Crochrell to the Board of Directors.

Growing up in California, Crochrell studied early childhood education and has a degree in business. She is the executive director of Quad City Community Development Center, where she started the Twigs lunch program for the Venice-Madison area. She is the first to provide a full summer camp for out-of-school youths that includes hot breakfast and lunch. She served at the Golden Wings Academy as executive director and successfully opened 500 home daycare centers and three state-serviced daycare facilities in California.

She has a passion for service and charitable work. Some of her accomplishments through Quad City include partnering with Joe Willie Roberts Youth, Future All Stars Mentoring Program, Madison County Transit Outreach Service, St. Louis Food Bank, Twigs summer lunch and the Pack a Sack for school program. Crochrell is a 2019 YWCA of Alton Woman of Distinction. She serves on the Board of Directors for Madison County Housing Authority and is a Democratic precinct committeeman for Precinct 26.

She resides in Edwardsville with her husband, Delanders Crochrell, and two children.

“The talent, diversity of experience and enthusiasm that Yolanda brings to our board will enhance our efforts at addressing our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women,” board President Cameo Holland said. “I am confident that her leadership will strengthen our programs to help women and girls and our community as a whole.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter