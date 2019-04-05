New beer collaboration to debut during Alton's Craft Beer Week

× Expand Local beer brewers who will be collaborating on Farmhouse 66, a new craft beer to be debuted during the upcoming Great Rivers & Routes Craft Beer Week.

Five local craft breweries have joined forces to create a special craft beer, Farmhouse 66, in honor of the Great Rivers & Routes Craft Beer Week May 10-17.

This first-ever collaboration will produce a Saison style beer brewed using 100 percent Illinois grown products. Working on the recipe are head brewers James Rogalsky of Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton; Tracy Hutton of Recess Brewing Company, Edwardsville; Jeffrey Muhlrad of Peel Brewing Company, Edwardsville; Tor O’Brien of Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Collinsville; and Jason Wood of Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Grafton.

The beer is brewed using 100 percent Illinois grown ingredients including Violetta barley grown in central Illinois and malted by Gateway Custom Malt in Montgomery County, Mo.; Crystal Hops from Hallowed Hops, Lewistown; honey from Dow on the Farm, Dow; Raw Wheat from Cow Creek Farm, Paxton; and Belgian-style yeast from Omega Yeast, Chicago.

Farmhouse 66 will be available only at the participating breweries during Great Rivers & Routes Craft Beer Week. There will also be a Keep the Glass special available at each participating brewery during Great Rivers & Routes Craft Beer Week (available while supplies last). Each brewery will have a unique glass featuring the Farmhouse 66 logo available throughout the week.

The weeklong celebration of craft beer will kick off with the Rivers and Routes Collaboration Festival at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, on Saturday, May 11 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Eventgoers will enjoy live music, more than 20 beer styles available for purchase from the participating breweries, and food from Goshen Meat Market. On stage during the event will be The Mindframes from 1 to 2 p.m.; Steel Creek from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and Big George Jr. and the NGK Band from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event is free for all ages, and open to the public.

Great Rivers & Routes Craft Beer Week will be held in conjunction with the annual Illinois Craft Beer Week in May.

For more information go to: https://www.riversandroutes.com/craftbeerweek or @RiversAndRoutes on Facebook.