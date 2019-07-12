New doctor joins OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s staff

Kumar

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center welcomes Dr. Raman Kumar to its staff.

Specializing in general surgery, Kumar cares for patients with anorectal disease, colon cancer, colonoscopy, gallbladder disease, hemorrhoids, hernia repair, and minimally invasive surgery.

“While a surgeon with a strong background in the treatment of colorectal disease, Dr. Kumar also strongly believes in the importance of caring for the whole person,” said Ajay Pathak, president and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Dr. Kumar exemplifies the mission of OSF HealthCare to ‘serve with the greatest care and love,’ and we are delighted to welcome him to the Riverbend community.”

Kumar received his medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb. He completed a surgery residency at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio, in 2010, and a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2011. He is board-certified with the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery and with the American Board of Surgery.

For more information, call (618) 465-9024.

