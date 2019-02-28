New economic development director has high hopes for Granite City

Hamilton

Granite City started 2019 by hiring a new economic development director in Cathy Hamilton.

Hamilton has been director since Jan. 22. She took over duties for James Amos, who worked for three years from 2015-2018.

The new director has more than 20 years of economic development experience, working with more than 25 municipalities, including Wood River and Missouri communities such as Clayton, Richmond Heights and University City. She’s also a brokers associate for BarberMurphy Group.

Hamilton also was involved in the structuring and issuance of 37 transactions with an approximate par value of $931 million of tax-exempt bond financings, was responsible for the direct leasing and sale of office, retail and industrial use properties and land within St. Clair and Madison counties and is serving as a member of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

Hamilton graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in speech communications-public relations in 1997 and a master’s degree in public administration a year later.

How are things going for you as the new economic development director after a month?

Obviously, whenever you’re in a new environment, it’s overwhelming in where everything’s at and how things work. It’s a big town. It has a lot of development opportunities and things going on, so I spent most of the month on getting out and talking to people and getting their perceptions in what things we need to work on in the city.

What’s your goal as economic development director?

You want to make sure that you have a good, strong and healthy business economy. The businesses that are currently here are healthy. The housing stock is healthy. Anyone who is here can expand or want to retain those businesses, so we’re going to focus on some of that.

How did you find out about the job?

The (Granite City) mayor (Ed Hagnauer) had appointed a business committee through the applications and were deciding which direction was the best way to go. Through three meetings, we went through that process and they decided I would be the next director.

What are your thoughts on the old Granite City YMCA turning into a complex with lofts?

It’s a building that’s very, very visible, so bringing it back to life is going to be very important for the city. I think it can add some vitality to downtown.

Have you made any connections with the businesses around the community?

That’s definitely part of the process as far as getting to know all of them. That will come over time of getting out and meeting with them. I met with Rosemarie Brown of the chamber of commerce. She put together an industry focus group centering around housing, so we met with residential folks. I have a meeting set up with the school district to start understanding some of their thoughts in what they’re seeing in the market. The town has a lot of strong people with ideas wanting to make the community better. It’s really just harnessing everybody in the same kind of area for progress.

You’ve been working in economic development for 20 years. How do you enjoy working in the field?

I’ve done it all of my life. It all has been a part of my background. So it’s fun. The real estate side is competitive. You want to win. Your mindset is a little bit different.

