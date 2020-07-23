New executive joins 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

Hickman

1st MidAmerica Credit Union announced Linda Hickman as the new assistant vice president of consumer lending. Hickman comes to the credit union with more than 25 years of financial services experience, with nine of those in a lending management role.

With her previous consumer lending experience and financial services background, Hickman will be an excellent addition to the 1st MidAmerica team. She will be responsible for directing and monitoring lending and collection operations at the credit union.

“I’m very excited to join 1st MidAmerica Credit Union and look forward to living and working in the community. I’m eager to get involved and support the many organizations that the credit union is affiliated with,” said Hickman.

Originally from O’Fallon, Ill., Hickman relocated to the Riverbend two years ago. She has previously volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army and Relay for Life. She looks forward to volunteering with the 1st MidAmerica community team.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter