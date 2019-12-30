New "Inherit the Wind" production to be performed at Alton Little Theater

× Expand Alton Little Theater Showplace

Alton Little Theater will premier a newly staged production of the American classic "Inherit the Wind," playing for eight performances Jan. 31 through Feb. 8.

The theater group first produced the production 50 years ago in the small Dorothy Colonius foyer (which served as the only theater until the current auditorium was built in 1971). Director Lee Cox said that early production left an indelible handprint on her heart and she never forgot the power of the story and the portrayals of her two uncles, Cliff Davenport as Henry Drummond and Homer Henderson as Mathew Harrison Brady. When Cox was sent to judge a performance of the show two years ago at the Clayton Community Theater for the Theater Mask Awards, she realized "Inherit the Wind" is still a play that stands the test of time and is just as powerful in its messages of tolerance and civil discourse. And she recognized that what she takes from the production at age 66 is very different than what imprinted her at age 16. Her hope is audiences of all ages will enjoy and discuss this enduring piece of American history and a powerful story of truth-telling, love, redemption and respect for both faith and science.

The eighth performance of the show, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, was underwritten by John Simmons and sponsored by the firm of Simmons Hanly Conroy so 170 high school students can attend for free. Educators and students are being sent notice of how to obtain tickets. Simmons and Cox will present an Introduction about their perspectives on the law and the value of education.

ALT's production will feature Shea Maples and Howard Bell as the legal "gladiators" in this courtroom battle and the "town" will be created by 29 players, including 11 actors making their acting debut at the Showplace. Cox was thrilled so many people living in the Riverbend community were drawn to roles and to the project, for it surely does takes a "village" to bring about a realistic sense of multiple generations of folks living in a small town.

The teacher on trial is played by Michael Arthur, making his stage debut after finishing a broadcasting degree; the Rev. Jeremiah Brown is portrayed by Brant McCance and his daughter Rachel is also making her stage debut. The cynical newspaperman is portrayed by Kelly Hougland, the judge by Hal Morgan, the bailiff by Vernon Hamel, the mayor by Lief Anderson, Mrs. Brady by Emily Schneider, and the state's attorney by Patrick Anderson. Fourteen other men and three women take on multiple roles throughout the production, and the youth of the town in pivotal roles are Ian Wonder (making his ALT debut as Howard), Nadja Kapetanovich (Melinda) and Roger Zawodniak. Tim Paeltz of Lebanon, Ill., returns to participate in the production, having played a child role in the 1969 show; and Kerry Miller joins as a juror, having seen nearly every performance in the prior show since his mother, Helen Miller, was assisting director Dorothy Colonius.

The cast will begin rehearsals in earnest on Jan. 2 on the courtroom stage designed by Kevin Frakes. Cast members have been working on memorization and research for months as they look forward to collectively producing a powerful piece of theater. Cox says her fondest wish is that people will be enthralled and leave the theater having discussions and thinking about their own experiences and beliefs with a renewed appreciation and empathy for others.

Tickets are available through the ALT Box Office at (618) 462-3205 or at altonlittletheater.org.

