New law cuts college costs for veterans in Illinois

To expand her support of education to service members, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) co-sponsored a new law to provide in-state tuition rates to all active duty military and all individuals receiving benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“By giving the brave men and women who serve in our military an opportunity to receive a higher education, we are committing to a better quality of life for those making sacrifices for our country,” Crowe said. “I am humbled to have a hand in giving more people a chance to attend and achieve their goals.”

Senate Bill 1907 provides that if an individual is an active-duty member of the U.S. military or is receiving veterans education benefits from the VA, they count as a resident of Illinois for the purpose of determining tuition. The bill was an initiative of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

The bill passed through both chambers of General Assembly with unanimous support. It is effective immediately with the 2019-2020 academic year.