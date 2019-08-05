New law to deny inheritance to elder abusers

Crowe

In an effort to further protect senior citizens, an initiative by state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) to deny inheritance to those convicted of assaulting their elderly family members was signed into law last week.

“It’s disheartening that we need legislation such as this to prevent family members from taking advantage of their elders,” Crowe said. “Seniors are targeted every day for their estate, and I’m proud to put this legislation forward to prevent abusers from benefiting after committing this serious crime.”

Under the current Elder Abuse and Neglect Act, a person convicted of financial exploitation, abuse or neglect of an elderly person is prohibited from benefiting from the victim’s estate. Crowe’s measure expands the law to include assault, aggravated assault, battery and aggravated battery against people older than 60.

“Every day, we see the devastating effects of abuse of senior citizens, often by family members,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said. “I’m thankful to Senator Crowe and our legislators passing this important measure to prevent abusers from profiting from their abuse.”

Crowe has championed other protective legislation for seniors by creating the state’s Elder Abuse Task Force. She plans to be a member of the task force and to study senior mistreatment and protective services and laws, and report the findings back to officials.

House Bill 347 is effective Jan. 1, 2020.

