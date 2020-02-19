New music station, MyMix 94.3, is on the air

My Mix radio station

MyMix 94.3 FM, a new music station featuring the greatest hits of the ‘60s and ‘70s, is now on the air. The station signed on the air at noon Tuesday.

MyMix 94.3 is owned by Metroplex Communications Inc., which also owns and operates WBGZ, the Alton area’s legacy news-talk station. WBGZ is heard at 1570 AM and is now at 107.1 on the FM dial, after vacating 94.3 FM to make way for the all new MyMix 94.3.

Sam Stemm, president of Metroplex Communications Inc., said the addition of MyMix 94.3 has been several years in the making.

“We first petitioned the Federal Communications Commission for a license for a new station in 2017,” he said. “Since that time we have worked diligently to solve the regulatory and technical challenges which, once overcome, have resulted in the exciting occasion of signing MyMix 94.3 on the air.”

Nick Darr, vice-president of Metroplex Communications Inc. and general manager of WBGZ and MyMix 94.3, said the MyMix format will have great appeal.

“This is the music that many have grown up with,” he said. “And those too young to have grown up with it are as energized by the music as we were when we were young. Who doesn’t love The Beatles, Elton John, The Supremes, The Rolling Stones, CCR, and Stevie Wonder, just to name a few of the core artists of the roots of rock and roll?”

Stemm, an Alton native and lifelong resident of the area, said as owner of WBGZ he has long dreamed of adding a music station to complement The Big Z’s news-talk format.

“When I became general manager of The Big Z in 1990, I changed the music format to news-talk, which proved successful and has been a great service to the local community,” he said. “But I always longed to give The Big Z a sister station, and local listeners a music option. With the addition of MyMix 94.3, that dream has been realized.

“I’m bullish on Alton and the surrounding communities,” he said. “We are steeped in history, but our brightest days are ahead of us. So it has not been difficult to make a significant investment in the future of the area. Many communities such as ours have lost their local radio stations to corporate consolidation, to the detriment of those communities. We’re going the opposite direction by maintaining a news-talk presence while also adding a music option.”

MyMix 94.3 can be heard on a variety of platforms. In addition to its position on the analog FM dial at 94.3, it can be heard on high-definition receivers at 92.3 HD3, streaming online at AltonDailyNews.com, on smart speakers by enabling the MyMix skill, and on the MyMix 94.3 app, which can be downloaded for free from the App Store for IOS devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Darr says the local business community has already begun to embrace MyMix 94.3.

“A number of legacy sponsors helped make our initial sign-on a huge success, and we look forward to welcoming additional advertising partners in the near future,” he said.

In addition to WBGZ and MyMix 94.3, Metroplex Communications Inc. operates a local news website, www.AltonDailyNews.com, and offers local businesses with a full portfolio of digital advertising options through Big Z Digital. Studios for WBGZ and MyMix 94.3 are at 227 Market St. in Downtown Alton.

