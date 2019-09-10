New OSF surgeon emphasizes personal approach to patient care

Sanz

General surgeon Dr. Alejandro Sanz has joined the staff of OSF Medical Group-General Surgery. Sanz specializes in emergency general surgery, laparoscopic surgery, breast and endocrine surgery.

Sanz received his medical education in Argentina and recently completed a surgical residency at Saint Louis University. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons.

A native of Argentina, Sanz was introduced to a career in medicine through his uncle.

“My uncle was a pediatrician in Argentina, and I had an opportunity at a young age to learn about the medical profession while observing how he built relationships with patients,” Sanz said. “After shadowing and working with general surgeons, I felt that I could really help people by entering the profession.”

Offering a personal approach to patient care, his goal is to be detailed during each appointment and taking all the time necessary to answer questions and share concerns.

“I try to explain myself in a manner that connects with patients,” he said.

Sanz will be joining Dr. Raman Kumar and will see patients at OSF Medical Group-General Surgery Alton at 2 Saint Anthony’s Way Suite 305 in Alton.

For more information, call (618) 465-9024.

