'New Philadelphia' authors to present at Hayner Library

New Philadelphia is the greatest social experiment you’ve never heard of. Bought, planned, and founded by a self-freed slave, New Philadelphia became an integrated community and active stop along the Underground Railroad.

The tale of New Philadelphia founder “Free” Frank McWorter and his life-long quest to buy the freedom of his entire family out of slavery is in itself a story that stands alone. He had a tireless sense of duty to his family, starting with his wife, then himself, then his children and eventually even grandchildren: Frank freed them all. Frank set the precedent, and his family, and eventually the community he founded, followed suit in the mission to free those enslaved.

Author Gerald A. McWorter (also known as Abdul Alkalimat), descended from “Free” Frank. McWorter is a professor emeritus of information sciences and African American studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Co-author Kate Williams-McWorter, wife of Gerald, is an associate professor of information sciences, also at U of I, Urbana-Champaign.

They will be speaking at the Genealogy & Local History Library on Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m. Their book, "New Philadelphia," was published last September.

Gerald and Kate have collected information compiled by the New Philadelphia Association and created a narrative that brings New Philadelphia to life. Utilizing information that has been preserved by the founding families, oral histories that have been handed down generation to generation, newspaper clippings, court documents, and now archaeology, Williams-McWorter describes their publication as “200 years of history in 200 pages with 200 photos.”

The book will be available for purchase ($20) at the presentation.