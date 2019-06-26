New regional superintendent of schools to be sworn in Monday

Robert Werden will become Madison County’s first Republican regional superintendent of schools on Monday.

“I’m excited to start my position,” Werden said. “I’m ready to get to work. It’s been eight months since the public voted me into office.”

Circuit Judge David Dugan will swear Werden into office at 10 a.m. in the Administration Building’s County Board Room at 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. A reception will take place immediately following the ceremony of the first floor.

Werden’s swearing-in ceremony is taking place to comply with the state of Illinois’ official calendar year, which runs from July 1 to June 30.

Prior to being elected, Werden served more than 24 years in education as a teacher, coach, Future Farmers of America adviser and school administrator.

Werden said Regional Office of Education staff has helped make his transition into office a smooth one.

“They’ve been great to work with,” he said.

