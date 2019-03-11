New signage reflects OSF HealthCare’s investment in the arts

× Expand At the unveiling of the OSF Saint Anthony’s Gallery are OSF HealthCare leaders President Ajay Pathak, Sister M. Anselma, COO; and Colleen Reynolds, CNO.

OSF HealthCare has marked another investment in the communities it serves with the latest unveiling of signage in the main gallery at Jacoby Arts Center in downtown Alton. The gallery is now called the OSF Saint Anthony’s Gallery. The unveiling March 8 follows a significant pledge of a two-year sponsorship made during the Jacoby Arts Center’s annual gala.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s President Ajay Pathak said the organization is committed to the community’s economic development and well-being.

“The shared experience of the creative arts can be healing,” Pathak said. “Engagement with creative activities has the potential to contribute to reducing stress and depression and can serve as a vehicle for reducing the symptoms of some chronic diseases.”

Pathak also points out the gallery sponsorship, in part, supports classes that inspire creativity in children that can play a role in the future of technology and innovation.

“We are so thankful for the generous support of OSF Saint Anthony’s,” Operations Manager Stacey Larson said. “It will allow us to provide high-quality programming and to extend our reach farther into the community. We hope this partnership with Saint Anthony’s will continue to grow as we look for ways to collaborate to improve health and healing in the Riverbend.”

The main gallery is on the center’s first floor. The center’s mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibitions, cultural programming and outreach initiatives.

