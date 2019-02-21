New SIUE police officers have local ties

× Expand (From left) SIUE Chief of Police Kevin Schmoll, officers Samantha Jones, Jeff Wooldridge, Darius Smith and Shane Mason, and Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Police Department has added four officers to increase its squad to 44. All of the new officers have direct ties to either SIUE or the Metro East.

The officers were sworn in Feb. 20 by Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker. Chief of Police Kevin Schmoll also participated in the ceremony.

“We are pleased to have these officers join a team of SIUE officers who are proud to serve,” Walker said. “We pledge to each of their families that we will do our best to provide them with the proper equipment, training and support to keep them healthy and safe as they help keep our students, employees and guests safe on all three campuses.”

The new officers are:

Samantha Jones earned a bachelor’s in exercise science from SIUE in 2015 and achieved a master’s in sports management from the University of Indianapolis in 2017. A Florissant, Mo., resident, Jones was a dual-sport student-athlete for the Cougars’ women’s soccer and softball teams, and an NCAA Scholar All-American.

Shane Mason earned a bachelor’s in criminal justice from SIUE in May 2018. A Paris, Ill., native, Mason was a community service officer with the O’Fallon Police Department.

Darius Smith earned a bachelor’s in applied communication studies in May 2016 with a minor in criminal justice. He earned a master’s in education/college student personnel administration from SIUE in December 2018. A Chicago native, he was a Cougar student-athlete on the men’s track and field team.

Jeff Wooldridge earned a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Western Illinois University in August 2014. A Jerseyville resident, he was a police officer in Aledo.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter