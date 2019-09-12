New starting time for Alton Halloween Parade

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dobson

The Alton Halloween Parade Committee is announcing a new starting time, 7 p.m., for this year’s Alton Halloween Parade on Thursday, Oct. 31, instead of the usual 7:30 p.m. start.

The staging area and time will remain the same on Broadway, entering at Main Street and Broadway up to the starting point at Washington Avenue and Broadway. Broadway will be closed to traffic between these two points beginning at 5 p.m. for participants to assemble. The route begins at Broadway and Washington, travels west on Broadway, turning right onto Piasa Street and ending at Sixth and Piasa streets.

“Since the parade falls on a school night, we can better accommodate children and families that participate in or attend the parade by moving up the start time,” Parade Chairman Joe Schneider said.

The parade consists of participants in five categories: Junior Youth, Senior Youth, Family, Organizations and Commercial.

Individuals and groups that want to participate may email altonhalloweenparade@gmail.com and request an application. All participant applications must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 22, to be eligible to enter this year’s parade.

The East End Improvement Association has sponsored the Alton Halloween Parade since 1916.

