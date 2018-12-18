New state car seat law goes into effect Jan. 1

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo A child sits in a rear-facing restraint seat.

Illinois State Police on Tuesday announced changes to the Child Passenger Protection Act, effective Jan. 1.

Beginning in 2019, motorists will be required to secure children younger than 2 in a rear-facing child restraint system.

“This legislation will assist in saving the lives of young children who depend on parents and guardians every day to protect them during travel,” ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz said. “It is of the utmost importance to make sure children and adults are buckled properly at all times when traveling on Illinois roadways.”

House Bill No. 4377 requires the following:

• When any person is transporting a child in this state who is under the age of 2 years old in a motor vehicle of the first division or motor vehicle of the second division weighing 9,000 pounds or less, he/she shall be responsible for properly securing the child in a rear-facing child restraint system, unless the child weighs more than 40 pounds, is taller than 40 inches, or is traveling in vehicles weighing over 9,000 pounds.

• Parent or guardian must provide child restraints.

• Children under the age of 8 must be secured in an appropriate child restraint system.

• Every person transporting a child under the age of 8 is responsible for properly securing the child in the vehicle.

For more information, visit buckleup.org.

