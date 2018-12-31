New state troopers take to the roads today

Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz commissioned 59 troopers Friday during the Cadet Class 128 graduation ceremony at Hope Church in Springfield.

The new troopers will report to ISP patrol districts throughout the state today, including three at District 11 in Collinsville. Schmitz and ISP command staff welcomed the new troopers after delivering the oath of an officer before family and friends. "We are pleased to welcome these new troopers into our ISP family; I am proud of what they have accomplished as they worked toward graduation from the ISP Academy," Schmitz said. "Today they have made the commitment of continuing the proud legacy of the ISP, to strive for excellence while protecting the people and upholding the laws of the state of Illinois.”Members of Cadet Class 128 underscored their commitment to becoming part of “Illinois’ Finest” by fundraising $3,600 for the Special Olympics Illinois and by donating 52 units of blood to the Central Illinois Community Blood Center.The troopers have completed a demanding 27-week regimen of physical and classroom instruction that included training in cultural diversity, procedural justice, domestic violence, critical incident response, firearms, first responder certification, control and arrest tactics, Illinois vehicle code, criminal law, motor carrier safety, juvenile law, and more. In addition to the academy training, probationary troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with field training officers (FTOs) under a 14-week program, expanding their training to 40 weeks. Probationary troopers who successfully complete the field training program are advanced to solo patrol status. The new officers will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran troopers in the effort to safeguard Illinois roads.

The ISP Academy is one of the most respected and recognized training facilities in the country, according to an ISP press release. Dozens of law enforcement agencies also use the ISP Academy curriculum to meet standards set forth by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board website at illinoistrooper.com for application information.

