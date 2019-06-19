New state website dedicated to flood recovery

× Expand photo by JD Jennings Flood of 2019 A view of the flour mill

The state of Illinois launched a comprehensive website dedicated to disaster recovery.

Gov. JB Pritzker has instructed agency directors across state government to make resources available to help communities recover from this devastating flood. From emergency housing assistance to replacing SNAP benefits or agricultural aid, state agencies have come together to offer help to those affected by widespread flooding.

"This flood event has had an unprecedented reach — impacting residents, business owners, farmers and entire communities," Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. "Disasters take a toll on one's physical and mental health. As Illinoisans begin to clean up their businesses and homes, we also want to make mental health a priority. We are proud to partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to offer a free informational helpline — a much-needed lifeline for those impacted by this disaster."

"As a lifelong farmer I know firsthand how stressful farm life can be in a normal year, but this year has been exceptionally hard on our farmers not only financially, but mentally," said John Sullivan, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "If you need help, please reach out to someone. Know you are not alone in feeling the pressure to secure your crops."

The 2019 Illinois Flood Recovery website provides information on:

• Debris and damage reporting tools

• Recovery resources: emergency housing and mortgage assistance, availability of multi-agency resource centers, health and safety, agricultural resources, fraud alert information and disaster volunteer organizations.

• Mental health helpline

• Road and travel updates

• Press releases

• County emergency management contacts

"If you or your family has been impacted by the flooding, storms, or power outages, we want to help," IDHS Secretary Grace Hou said. "We've helped hundreds of families in the past week receive replacement Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits when their food purchased with SNAP was destroyed by the storms or power outages. Please call 1-800-843-6154 or visit a local IDHS office to request replacement SNAP."

As many communities begin to eye the cleanup and recovery process, Illinois' Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters stands ready to help those in need. Among those organizations is the American Red Cross. The organization provides cleaning supplies (such as buckets, bleach, mops, brooms, gloves, and trash bags), disaster counseling and timely referrals to other disaster relief organizations. All assistance provided by the American Red Cross is free of charge.

To date, Pritzker has issued a state disaster proclamation for 34 counties because of extreme flooding along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers and their tributaries. Once the water recedes, counties will begin compiling damage assessment information, which will be turned into the Illinois Emergency Management Agency in order to submit a request for a federal disaster declaration.

