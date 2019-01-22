New year brings change to HeartLands Conservancy

× Expand Drda Woods in Madison County

HeartLands Conservancy, a nonprofit serving Southwestern Illinois since 1989, is devoted to conserving land and water, building resilient communities, and engaging people with nature. To date, HeartLands has conserved more than 9,000 acres of land through acquisition, private easements, and partnerships with government entities. Examples include Drda Woods in Edwardsville, Engelmann Farm in St. Clair County, and Kidd Lake in Monroe County.

This year, 2019, is a big year for HeartLands Conservancy — it is the organization’s 30th anniversary. It is also a year of new beginnings for the nonprofit. While HeartLands’ mission of preserving and protecting natural resources hasn’t changed, it is doing so with new faces and in a new office.

In the fall, HeartLands Conservancy moved its office from Mascoutah to downtown Belleville at 3 N. High St. The move provided a centrally located headquarters in the organization’s primary service area of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington counties.

The organization, which is governed by a Board of Directors, has also elected new officers: Bill Reichert of Farnsworth Group is the new board chair, Ronda Latina is the vice chair, William Boardman of Firehouse Contracting is the second vice chair, Stephen Parrish of Farmers and Merchants Bank is the treasurer, and Robert Nelson of Nelson & Nelson Attorneys at Law is the secretary. Anne Werner of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering has also signed on as a new board member.

In addition to changes in the Board of Directors, HeartLands has added two new staff members: Shelli Bement as the director of finance and administration and Emily Kinard as a project specialist.

President and CEO Mary Vandevord, who just wrapped up committee service on the Illinois Governor’s Transition Team, is excited about the changes.

“Our 30th anniversary gives us a chance to reflect on our three decades of accomplishments, as well as our challenges, and opens the door for a new decade for the organization,” Vandevord said. “We will be launching a few new initiatives in 2019, as well as continuing our long-standing partnerships with Metro East communities, Scott Air Force Base, and other partners.”

All of these changes ensure that HeartLands Conservancy’s conservation efforts in Southwestern Illinois continue for the next 30 years and beyond.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand Engelmann Farm in St. Clair County