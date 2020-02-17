News anchor to serve as Just For Chicks guest speaker

Hettiger

Main Street United Methodist Church’s Team Honduras will host its eighth annual Just For Chicks event from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the church, 1400 Main St. in Alton.

“This special fundraiser for the team is a celebration of the ladies in our community,” team leader Greg Gelzinnis said. “It will feature ladies-oriented vendors like Craft Garden, Sazzy Fashions, JulieSells, Rosina’s African Handmade Jewelry, State Street Soap Company, Countryside Gardens, All Gud Jewelry, Timmy the Turtle Books, and Crafts of Passion, just to name a few. As in previous years, spa opportunities and chair massage by Fitness for the Soul, as well as a JC Penney style show of spring and summer fashions, will also be offered. An assortment of homemade soups and salads prepared by Team Honduras members will be on the lunch menu, and the afternoon will conclude with a wonderful, engaging program presented by News 4 This Morning Traffic Gal and Co-Host of Great Day St. Louis Laura Hettiger.”

Hettiger started with KMOV in August 2012 and won her first Emmy award for general assignment reporting for her coverage during the Ferguson unrest. Before joining the News 4 Team, she spent a year at the NBC affiliate in Charleston, S.C., where she got her start in broadcasting. She is a University of Illinois alumna with a bachelor's degree in news-editorial journalism and a master's degree in broadcast journalism. She was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and a cheerleader for the Fighting Illini.

Giving back is one of her greatest passions. She's given her time to the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, Pedal the Cause, and she is very connected to The Little Bit Foundation. In August 2018, the marathoner combined her love of The Little Bit Foundation and running to start Laura's Run 4 Kids, a 5K and family fun run in downtown St. Louis where all the money raised benefited children in St. Louis area schools. The third annual Laura’s Run 4 Kids will be April 25.

“I was very pleased to be asked to be this year’s guest speaker,” Hettiger said. “Giving back is something that I am very proud to do, and it certainly seems to be at the center of the ongoing work done by Team Honduras. Being able to share with the ladies about careers, life balance, fashion, relationships and causes that matter … I hope will ensure that everyone in attendance does have a great day.”

The Main Street Team will be making its ninth mission trip in June 2021. The team goes to Honduras every other year so they have an opportunity to raise funds to help offset costs for the trip and to provide supplies the team needs to do mission projects and ministries.

“Our church policy is that everyone commits $500 of their own money toward the trip,” Gelzinnis said. “But it has always been on my heart that I don’t want anyone who feels called to missions to not be able to go because of financial resources. It costs about $2,300 per person to go on the trip, and over the years we have done some pretty crazy things to raise the additional $15-$25,000 necessary to cover the additional costs for each team member.”

“One time we were asked to provide valet parking for an every five-year reunion of Litchfield High School graduates,” veteran team member Mike Short recalled. “We had cars all over the airport tarmac and were just glad that we didn’t have extra keys or cars at the end of the night.”

The team works the holiday festival circuit, selling their 500 pints of homemade apple butter, 1,000 pounds of homemade peanut and cashew brittle, and throws in walking tacos, grilled corn on the cob, and fresh-sliced ice cold watermelon for the summertime festivals where they have food booths.

Always trying to be responsive to the needs of the mission, the team has taken on building churches, working on the mission’s headquarters building in the capital city of Tegucigalpa, building stoves, and providing “blessing baskets” to families in the villages where the team has served since the first trip in the summer of 2005. Over the last three trips, the team has also begun to provide fluoride treatments for the children under the direction of team member Kathy Lipe.

“I had always wanted to do some type of ‘medical project’ (recently retired from the lab at SLU),” Mrs. Lipe said. “When the possibility of doing fluoride treatments was presented to me and Greg gave his approval, I just jumped in with both feet.

“Going from 125 treatments in 2015, to 697 treatments in 2017, and prepared to do close to 2,000 last summer, I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” Lipe said.

Last summer the team also hosted a series of knitting and sewing workshops for women in several communities under the watchful eye of team member Nancy Steward and first time team member Pastor Debra Hoertel.

“The Knitting Project was two-fold,” Steward said. “It gave the ladies an excuse to get together for fellowship, and we wanted to give them enough instruction to make some items that they could sell.”

“I will never forget the expressions on the women’s faces when they finished their shoulder bags and sack dresses for their children … so proud,” Hoertel remarked.

Proceeds from Just For Chicks VIII will be used to provide the resources necessary to continue these ministry projects, as well as ongoing church construction in 2021.

2019 was the first trip to Honduras for two former Just For Chicks’ Vendors, Tina Kelley and Shanarah Finazzo and her daughter, Emma.

“One of my closest friends went in 2017 with her daughter and they had such a life-changing experience, I just felt like it was something that I wanted to share with my daughter,” Finazzo said. “Emma and I had such an amazing time last summer, that we are already counting the days to our 2021 departure.”

“Little did I know when I signed up to be a vendor at Just For Chicks VII that I would now be planning my second trip in 2021,” Kelley said. “Vendors and attendees beware, God certainly has a way of opening doors and nudging your heart.”

The team will travel back to Honduras June 12-27, 2021.

Tickets for the event are on sale at the church office, at www.mainstreetumc.net, or from team members at a cost of $20 per person. Seating will be limited and reservations are encouraged. Anyone interested in being a vendor may contact Greg Gelzinnis at (618) 550-9291.

