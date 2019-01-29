Next Kids in the Kitchen at AMH set for Feb. 20

× Expand Ken Derienzo, manager of Morrison Food & Nutrition at Alton Memorial Hospital, helps Lyla Cowan (foreground) and Sabrina Eccles with a recipe during a Kids in the Kitchen event last fall at AMH.

Childhood obesity is a raging epidemic in every developed country. Alton Memorial Hospital is taking on that problem with Kids in the Kitchen, an event designed to teach elementary school children ages 4-10 how to prepare healthy snacks.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. It provides a hands-on environment with a goal of promoting child health and wellness by empowering children and youths to make healthy lifestyle choices, preventing obesity and its associated health risks.

The theme for the event will be Winter Veggies –— Get Your Veggie On.

Call (800) 392-0936 to register. Space is limited, and each child in attendance must have a caregiver with him or her.

Dr. Laura Hill, a pediatrician on staff at AMH, will lead the program, along with the Morrison Food and Nutrition Services staff from AMH.

