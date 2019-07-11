Next YWCA of Alton Coffee Talk will focus on nutrition

YWCA of Alton is concerned about women’s health and is having a series of Coffee Talks to related topics. A previous event started a discussion about depression and self-harm, focusing on issues that affect women and providing them with coping strategies. This next talk focuses on healthy eating and food preparation.

YWCA recognizes the importance of good nutrition and healthy cooking. By consuming “whole foods” and maintaining a healthy weight, people can reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

“Our goal is to provide helpful information and foster environments that support healthy choices,” Executive Director YWCA of Alton Dorothy Hummel said. “We have teamed up with registered dietitian Kate Zimmerman from Alton Memorial Hospital in hopes of doing our part to give everyone a healthy future.”

YWCA of Alton extends an invitation to the public to attend Coffee Talk on Healthy Eating with a Cooking Demonstration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St. in Alton.

YWCA has invited Kate Zimmerman, clinical dietitian from Alton Memorial Hospital. Alton Memorial is a well-known local hospital that offers patients a variety of inpatient and outpatient services. Zimmerman will be teaching participants about the importance of food and nutrition, label reading, healthy eating for diabetes and more. She will also be providing a demonstration on cooking healthy food following the discussion.

As food will be prepared and distributed, persons interested in this program are requested to confirm attendance by contacting YWCA at (618) 465-7774.

