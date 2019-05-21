Nighttime lane closures set for I-55

Intermittent nighttime lane closures will begin on Interstate 55 between I-270/70 and Illinois 143 on Monday, June 3, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lane closures will take place nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. northbound and 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. southbound. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

This work is necessary to prepare the Maple Grove Road structure over I-55 for deck repairs and is expected to be completed by mid-June.

Delays could be experienced, and drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For more information, visit idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures or apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict8.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter