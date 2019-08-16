Nighttime lane restrictions set for I-55

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced southbound Interstate 55 from Illinois 140 near Hamel to Illinois 143 near Edwardsville will be restricted to one lane during the night starting Sunday, Aug. 18.

The lanes will be restricted from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Aug. 20, and is necessary to repair the pavement marking.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

