Nine Alton firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19

Alton Fire Department

COVID-19 has had an impact on the globe, and Alton’s first responders are not exempt from its effects.

The Alton Fire Department consists of 46 sworn firefighters. To date, nine have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and multiple others have been quarantined as a result of.

Of the nine positive cases, two firefighters have made a full recovery and returned to work. Currently, seven firefighters are actively fighting the virus and two others are quarantined as a precautionary measure.

“I have talked to every firefighter daily, and all are continuing to make improvements,” Deputy Fire Chief Brad Sweetman said. “I would expect each of them will be able to return to full duty soon.”

The city of Alton is continuing to work closely with the Madison County Health Department to ensure the safety of all its workers throughout this pandemic. While several individuals have been tested in other departments, there are no other known positive cases at this time.

“I am encouraged by the recovery of the two firefighters and the continued improvement of the other seven, but have to urge the public to remain vigilant in their personal safety measures,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to encourage the public to use safety precautions and says everyone should “wash hands often, avoid close contact with individuals by remaining at least six feet apart when outside your home, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect, and monitor your health daily.”

For a complete listing of personal precautions and tips for living or current statistics during this pandemic, individuals can visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or the Illinois Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter