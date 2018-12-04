No more CARD, but county will still ante up for grants

Prenzler

Officials say area parks will not get lost in the shuffle following the dissolution of the Collinsville Area Recreation District, and Madison County will provide grants through its Park Enhancement Program

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said voters, who voted by an 80 percent margin Nov. 3 to dissolve the park district, will continue to see funding for parks and recreation in parts of Collinsville, Maryville, Glen Carbon and Pontoon Beach. He said even though CARD, a special taxing district that funded parks for nearly three decades, will no longer exist in those areas, the county will continue to provide grant funding.

“Madison County will still award PEP grants to those areas,” Prenzler said. “It will just be redistributed differently.”

The population of the respective municipality, park department or district will determine the maximum grant amount. Municipalities and park and recreation districts will qualify for grants that previously went to CARD. New funding estimates are: city of Collinsville, $115,000; village of Maryville, $35,000; Glen Carbon, $2,500; Pontoon Beach, $500; and Collinsville Township, $15,000.

Prenzler credits Maryville resident and Collinsville Township Trustee Derrick Keith Cox with spearheading the dissolution effort and making it a success.

“It was a lot of hard work and I want to thank the more than 75 people who contributed to the effort this past summer and gathered petitions to place the issue on the ballot,” Cox said. “I was pleased with the outcome, and the citizens spoke loud and clear. I am thrilled the local communities will be eligible for PEP funding.”

The Madison County Park and Recreation Program is designed to assist municipalities and park and recreation districts within the county to develop, enhance or expand park operations and facilities. The grant program, administered by Madison County Community Development, is designed to provide community funding for park operations.

“Park and recreation programs and the facilities that are offered improve and enhance the quality of life for everyone,” Prenzler said. “I am pleased that Madison County will be able to assist in continuing to improve parks and recreation of the dissolved CARD.”

