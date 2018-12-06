Nominations under way for Altonian of the Year awards

Alton City Logo

The Altonian of the Year awards recognize outstanding dedication and contribution to the Alton community while demonstrating exemplary civic pride and a commitment to social justice.

Criteria for awards

Nominees must be residential citizens of Alton.

There are four categories:

Citizen of the Year — 18 and older Youth of the Year — Younger than 18 years Business of the Year Public Servant of the Year — For example, police officer, firefighter, public works employee, etc.

The achievements on which the nomination is based must occur between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 30, 2018, to be eligible.

Nominee is:

An individual who has given freely of their time for community betterment;

An individual who is an inspirational role model for the Alton community;

An individual from any walk of life.

There are no restrictions relating to gender, race, religion or ethnic background.

Nominations should be based on excellence in one or more of the following areas:

Active involvement in community work and/or service clubs or church groups outside of their place of employment or educational facility

Positive impact in the Alton community

Personal commitment to the benefit of the Alton community

Outstanding achievement or act of heroism

Overcoming significant personal adversity

Positive and inspiring personal attributes that serve to encourage others

Only information that is included with the nomination will be used in determining award winners. As part of your nomination, you are welcome to include testimonials, brochures and letters of reference, or any other documents that support the nomination.

Award winners will be recognized at the first Alton City Council meeting in January.

Nomination forms are available here.

Answer all the questions on the form. Keep in mind that the more facts, figures, and examples you provide, the better the Selection Committee will get to know the person being nominated and this increases the likelihood of being selected as an Altonian of the Year.

Include as much information as possible as to why the nominee should be recognized.

You may answer the questions directly or by providing supporting documents.

You may answer the questions on a separate sheet of paper and attach it to this form.

Sign the form as nominator and include your phone number.

Please return nomination forms to the City Clerk’s office at 101 E. Third St., Alton, IL 62002.

Nomination forms must be received no later than Dec. 17 to be eligible.

