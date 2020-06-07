Nonprofit organization offers tree guide

× Expand Photo by Phillis Bierman As this oak tree proudly announces, fall is officially here. According to the U.S. Forest Service, dots of color are showing up throughout the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois. The sassafras, sumac and dogwoods are redder, while the yellow and brown tulip poplar and sycamore leaves are crumbling and falling to the forest floor. The maple trees are beginning to show a touch of red and orange. The overall color change is at about 30 percent.

The Arbor Day Foundation has a book that helps people identify trees in a simple, step-by-step process. The book, What Tree Is That?, is available for a $5 donation to the nonprofit tree-planting organization.

What Tree Is That? is an easy-to-use guide that features hand-drawn botanical illustrations highlighting the characteristics of many tree species.

Nature lovers and professional arborists alike have called this pocket field guide a must-have resource. Its beautiful full-color illustrations are in precise detail and depict natural colors, shapes and textures so users can make a positive species identification in a few steps.

The Arbor Day Foundation offers this book to help people identify trees throughout the Eastern and Central regions of the United States. What Tree Is That? uses a step-by-step approach for identifying the species of each tree, explaining what to look for in the shape and arrangement of the leaves, differences in the leafstalks and specific characteristics of fruits, flowers, buds and bark.

“Our What Tree Is That? Pocket guide is an ideal resource for developing a greater appreciation for trees,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The Arbor Day Foundation strives to help people enjoy and appreciate trees, and we feel our pocket field guide will do just that.”

What Tree is That? is also available as an online interactive version at arborday.org.

To obtain a tree identification guide in full color, visit arborday.org or send your name, address, and $5 for each guide to:

What Tree Is That?

Arbor Day Foundation

100 Arbor Ave.

Nebraska City, NE 68410

