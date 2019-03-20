Nonprofit provides four-legged officers with protective vests

× Expand (From left) Wrath and Griff with Glen Carbon officers

Glen Carbon Police Department K9 officers Griff and Wrath have received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Griff’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed,” while Wrath’s vest bears the inscription, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” Anonymous individuals sponsored both vests.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a 501c(3) charity in East Taunton, Mass. Its mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The nonprofit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, the organization has provided about 3,300 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the United States with law enforcement or related agencies. The dogs must be certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744–$2,283, a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 pounds. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

