Nonprofits receive $250,000 in emergency response funding

United Way

United Way of Greater St. Louis has awarded 21 nonprofits with emergency response grants totaling $250,000. The funding was earmarked for agencies serving people in United Way’s nine-county service area: Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties.

Funding through these grants will support the immediate needs of more than 10,000 Illinois individuals and families by providing access to food, medicine and supplies, including to-go lunches for children and weekend meals for low-income families and seniors; temporary rent, mortgage and utility assistance; childcare assistance; mental health support and counseling; and services for seniors, non-English speaking populations and individuals with disabilities.

Funds were awarded to the following organizations:

Call for Help Inc.

Casa de Salud

Catholic Urban Programs

Community Care Center Inc.

Community Life Line

Connections to Success

Glen-Ed Pantry

HealthVisions Midwest

Hoyleton Youth and Family Services

Illinois Center for Autism

Main Street Community Center

Operation Food Search

Project Compassion NFP

Riverbend Family Ministries NFP

Senior Services Plus

Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Boniface Conference

St. Louis Area Foodbank

The Family Treehouse: TWIGS

The Salvation Army

The Sinai Family Life Center

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc.

United Way received the $250,000 in funding from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, which has raised more than $28 million to support nonprofits and families.

“The need in our community is incredibly great; United Way 2-1-1 has received nearly 200 percent more calls for help in the past month over the same time period in 2019,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “With these emergency response grants, organizations can provide critical resources and services to our Illinois neighbors experiencing hardship in this challenging time.”

Last week, United Way announced its first phase of emergency response grants to 11 area organizations totaling $205,000. As additional funds are available, United Way will award grants through additional phases to organizations addressing the intermediate and long-term needs of the St. Louis region.

