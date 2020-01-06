North Alton Godfrey Business Council marks successful 2019

× Expand The public is invited to purchase signed copies of the book from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Hayner Genealogy and History Library, 401 State St. in downtown Alton.

The North Alton Godfrey Business Council completed a successful year by hosting more than 210 parents and children at the 17th annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14 at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus.

The event featured holiday music performed by Jim Onkeys, a buffet breakfast prepared and served by the K of C Men’s Club, live entertainment presented by Juggling Jeff, a puppet show by the St. Matthews Puppeteers, Jack the Balloon Man, and a visit with Santa.

Thirty-four business council members supported this event with $50 sponsorships, while the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department offered support with clerical input.

The council’s holiday spirit continued with monetary donations totaling $1,800 to Asbury Village, All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes, the Crisis Food Center, Kreative Kids Learning Center, the Salvation Army, and Wounded Warriors. The gifts augmented previous donations of $1,050 to the Ronald McDonald House, Jacoby Arts Center and Vintage Voices.

In November, the council served as co-host with five other sponsors in hosting the Veterans Day Breakfast for veterans and their families at the Sportsmen’s Club in Godfrey.

From May 25 to Oct. 5, flower planters adorned West Delmar in Alton and the State Street corridor from Delmar to Rozier. Both council members and area residents volunteered their time and efforts to water and maintain the planters.

Additionally, the council financially supported the volunteer efforts of two area residents in the cleanup, planting and maintenance of the landscaping at State and Belle streets.

The most ambitious goal of completing the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail was realized with a September dedication of the project to the community and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. The culmination came through the dedicated efforts of the 21-member committee. The community’s financial support, combined with the financial support from the Monticello College Foundation, Godfrey Women’s Club, Alton Community Service League, the Ninian Edwards chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the village of Godfrey, the city of Alton, ConocoPhillips and State Farm Insurance helped make the project a success.

Site sponsors included Andy and Marilyn Kuhn, Linda Heil, Dennis and Karen Wilson, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Alton Memorial Hospital and Ardent Mills. Several sites with nine descriptive signs, together with a narrated audio application, tell the story of the trail.

A children’s book, “Seymour Bluffs and Benjamin Godfrey,” was written by local authors Phyllis Bechtold and Lacy McDonald, with graphics and artwork completed by seven students from the Alton High School graphic arts department. Third- and fourth-grade students in the Alton district, including the three Catholic schools and Evangelical School, received a copy of the book.

A tourism brochure and video also were created for all visiting tourists.

The North Alton Godfrey Business Council is a nonprofit, all-volunteer, 125-member business organization whose motto is “growth through partnership.” The organization was founded in 1944 and is dedicated to the betterment of the area and its members through education and projects that give something back to the area.

Monthly meetings are the second Tuesday of the month at various locations and include a speaker of note. Membership is open to all businesses and residents in the community.

For information, call (618) 466-8353.

