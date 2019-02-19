Nursing School Hub ranks SIUE programs in top 25 nationwide

Nursing School Hub has ranked the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing among its 2019 Top 25 nationally for both its online Accelerated Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs.

SIUE is ranked 19th in the RN to BSN programs.

“The SIUE School of Nursing is thrilled to have received such an honor,” said Sheri Compton-McBride, director for the RN to BS program. “The diversity and expertise of the students enrolled in the program, and the faculty experts who serve as partners in academic success, are the foundation of the program’s success. The flexibility and online format are identified as key satisfiers for all involved.”

“Online RN to BSN programs are a revolution in nursing education, giving working nurses the opportunity to advance their career, make higher pay and provide better care to patients without having to leave their jobs or put aside their family responsibilities,” said Ben Davis, Nursing School Hub lead editor.

SIUE is 24th in the DNP programs.

“As standards continue to rise for nursing administration and advanced practice, online DNP programs have become a valuable solution for nurses who want to not only advance, but also provide the highest level of care and leadership in the field,” Davis said.

SIUE also ranks 20th in Nursing School Hub’s Top 25 Most Affordable Online Nursing Degree Programs.

“Nurses don’t have money to waste, so affordable online BSN programs are quickly becoming crucial to keeping a well-educated, highly trained nursing workforce in effect,” Davis said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter